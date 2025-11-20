Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Islamic Solidarity Games 2025

Kazakhstan’s wrestler Irina Kazyulina was victorious over an athlete from Cameroon in the women’s 68 kg bout for a third place at the tournament.

Another Kazakhstani Elmira Syzdykova clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 76 kg category after defeating a wrestler from Türkiye.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan clinched gold in épée fencing at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.