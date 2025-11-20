EN
    Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Islamic Solidarity Games 2025

    22:59, 20 November 2025

    Wrestlers Irina Kazyulina and Elmira Syzdykova added two more bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstan’s wrestler Irina Kazyulina was victorious over an athlete from Cameroon in the women’s 68 kg bout for a third place at the tournament.

    Another Kazakhstani Elmira Syzdykova clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 76 kg category after defeating a wrestler from Türkiye.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan clinched gold in épée fencing at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

    Sport Wrestling Women Saudi Arabia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
