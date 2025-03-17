Kazakhstan’s innovation output rises to KZT2.4 trillion in 5 years

Kazakhstan has competitive advantages in this sector, with digital solutions firmly integrated in various spheres ensuring their efficiency and accelerated development.

The Digital Family Card, Social Wallet and digital vouchers at kindergartens are being actively used. The QazaqLaw (digital assistant on legislation) and LLM national language model have been created. The Digital Business Card and many other projects are under development as well.

The country’s innovation output has increased by more than twofold in the past five years – from 1.1 trillion tenge to 2.4 trillion tenge.

In line with the President’s instruction, Qazaqstan Venture Group has been set up on the ground of the Astana International Financial Centre with a target funding volume at 1 billion US dollars. The Fund aims at investing in innovative projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia on a priority basis.

In 2025, the country plans to open Alem.ai International AI Center called to promote accelerated digital transformation.

As it was reported, housing construction rates in Kazakhstan soared by 6.4 million square meters or 51.4% in 2024 against 2018 to reach 19 million square meters.