Kazakhstan construction rates hit record high in 2024

97.8 million square meters of housing were commissioned from 2019 to 2024 to raise people’s living standards.

Besides, the Head of State monitors the construction and repair of roads. For the past six years, 4,400 km of republican roads, including the Center-East, Center-South, Taldykorgan-Ust Kamenogorsk, Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan corridors, were reconstructed. 250 new motorway service facilities were built in the last six years.

To note, 130 billion US dollars in foreign direct investments were attracted in Kazakhstan for the past six years. Kazakhstan allocated 2.5 trillion tenge for subsidizing the country’s agro-industrial complex for the period under review. Non-energy sectors became an economic growth driver.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan will spend over 500bln tenge on housing construction in 2025.