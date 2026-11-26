The survey shows that experts now expect inflation to reach 9.1% in 2026, down from the previous forecast of 9.5%. The projection for 2027 has also been lowered from 8.3% to 8.0%.

However, the inflation forecast for 2028 has been revised slightly upward, from 6.9% to 7%.

Despite the improved inflation outlook for the coming years, analysts expect monetary policy to remain relatively tight. According to the survey, the base rate is projected to stand at 15.75% by the end of 2026.

The median forecast for the base rate in 2027 has been slightly increased from 13.3% to 13.4%, while the projection for 2028 has been revised downward from 11.5% to 10.8%.

The survey also covers forecasts for Brent crude oil prices, Kazakhstan’s economic growth, foreign trade and the tenge exchange rate.

Experts have raised their average annual Brent crude oil price forecast for 2026 to 93.3 US dollars per barrel. Projections for 2027 and 2028 remain unchanged at 80 and 75 US dollars per barrel, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s economic growth forecast for 2026 has been lowered from 4.8% to 4.6%. The projection for 2027 remains at 4.7%, while the 2028 estimate has increased from 4.4% to 4.5%.

A total of 15 organizations participated in the survey, including professional market participants, research institutions, international organizations and rating agencies.

The National Bank noted that the survey does not represent its own macroeconomic forecasts. Instead, the published figures reflect the independent assessments and expectations of professional market participants.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the IMF forecast faster economic growth in Kazakhstan in 2027.