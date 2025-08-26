Kazakhstan predicts 5.4% GDP growth in 2026

According to him, real GDP growth in 2026 will make 5.4%. The average annual growth over three years is expected to stand at 5.3%.

Nominal GDP volume is expected to rise from 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028.

Economic growth will be fueled mainly by the development of real sector and services sector. Processing sector is projected to see 6.2% growth in 2026 and 6.6% rise in 2028, due to the implementation of investment projects.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

“Average three-year growth in mining industry will make 2.8%, in agriculture – 3.9%, in construction – 11.0%, in transport services – 10.1% and in trade – 6.7%. Positive trade balance will be maintained. Exports are projected to increase from $77.1 billion in 2026 to $83.7 billion in 2028, and imports are planned to rise from $67.7 billion to $75.2 billion,” Zhumangarin said.

Inflation in 2026 will not exceed 10%, and in 2027 and 2028 the inflation rate is expected to be at 6%, he added.

Earlier, Zhumangarin said that Kazakhstan’s budget revenues would reach 19.2 tn tenge in 2026.