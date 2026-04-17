Kazakhstan’s industrial output up to KZT15.17trl in Q1

According to the data, the manufacturing sector dominated the industrial structure with an output of 7.56 trillion tenge. It was followed by the mining industry at 6.24 trillion tenge, energy supply at 1.24 trillion tenge, and water supply and waste disposal contributing 127.6 billion tenge.

Atyrau region leads the nation in industrial output with 2.60 trillion tenge, followed by Karaganda (1.30 trillion), Pavlodar (1.08 trillion), Mangistau (977.9 billion), and West Kazakhstan (889.1 billion). Notably, Astana and Almaty recorded 986.9 billion and 701.8 billion tenge, respectively. Additional significant contributions came from East Kazakhstan (805.8 billion), Abai (799.8 billion), Kostanay (740.8 billion), and Aktobe (726.3 billion) regions.

In physical terms, in the three months of 2026, the country produced 28.8 million tons of coal, 19.7 million tons of crude oil, and 13.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Additionally, 37.7 million tons of copper ore and 12.7 million tons of iron ore were produced.

In the metallurgical sector, output amounted to 1.04 million tons of crude steel, 117.6 thousand tons of refined copper, 12.9 tons of refined gold, and 146.6 tons of silver.

In machine building, the production of 42,000 passenger cars and 4,400 electric transformers was recorded.

The food industry recorded significant output, including over 1 million tons of flour, 121,500 tons of bread, 17,900 tons of meat, 164,600 tons of dairy products, and 201,800 tons of sunflower oil, alongside 118.9 million liters of beer.

In construction, output surpassed 2.65 million tons of cement and 4.65 million tons of commercial concrete, as well as 579,000 tons of sulfuric acid.

Energy generation reached 33.55 billion kWh of electricity and 39.2 million Gcal of heat, with natural water extraction totaling 647.2 million cubic meters.

Earlier, Qazinform reported light industry output rises to 259.5 billion tenge in Kazakhstan in 2025.