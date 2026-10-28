Kazakhstan plans to invest over 500 billion tenge in food industry projects

According to the Head of State, the Baiterek holding has prepared a list of promising food industry projects worth more than 500 billion tenge. Funding must be provided promptly on affordable and preferential terms to ensure their implementation.

“The Baiterek holding has prepared a list of promising food industry projects worth more than 500 billion tenge. To successfully implement these projects, we must promptly resolve the issue of providing financing on affordable and preferential terms and immediately begin work on high-quality projects,” Tokayev said.

The President also called for technological modernization of agriculture. Kazakhstan needs to increase domestic production of high-quality tractors and combine harvesters, he said.

“The time has come to modernize agriculture technologically. We need to increase the production of technologically advanced, high-quality tractors and combine harvesters in our country. This is an important issue. In this way, we will improve the efficiency of agricultural production,” the Head of State stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tokayev outlined a historic mission to build a new Kazakhstan for future generations.