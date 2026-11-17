According to the minister, Kazakhstan established 10 local manufacturing operations worth a combined 7.9 billion tenge between 2022 and 2025, creating more than 350 jobs.

Building on this progress, the country is now working with international and domestic manufacturers to launch 15 additional production projects worth 37.7 billion tenge, focusing on goods in high demand across the oil and gas industry.

"These projects will create new jobs and help Kazakhstan develop domestic manufacturing expertise, enabling the production of higher-value goods," Akkenzhenov said.

The Energy Ministry, in cooperation with the Oil and Gas Machinery Development Center (IMBC), has also identified 19 product categories comprising more than 160 types of goods in high demand among major oil and gas operators.

Meanwhile, long-term contracts between subsoil users and domestic manufacturers totaled 50.7 billion tenge in 2025. Since the beginning of 2026, subsoil users have signed 75 such contracts worth 79.7 billion tenge, as well as 42 offtake agreements valued at 668.9 million tenge.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan accounted for approximately 88% of Central Asia's total oil production in 2025, according to Eni's World Energy Review 2026.