Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid delivered to Tajikistan

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, handed over a certificate for 5,000 tons of fuel oil to the authorities of the Agency for State Material Reserves under the Government of Tajikistan.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that, within the framework of strategic relations between the two countries, Kazakhstan decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth 893.7 million tenge (approximately 1.65 million US dollars) to Tajikistan.

Humanitarian aid was delivered with the support of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) as a contribution to energy security, as well as a gesture of good neighborliness and mutual support that characterizes Kazakh-Tajik cooperation.

Over the past five years, Kazakhstan has delivered humanitarian aid worth over 21 million US dollars to Tajikistan.

To note, Kazakhstan dispatched over 272 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.