    Kazakhstan's housing sector poised for significant growth

    17:39, 12 September 2025

    9.4 million square meters of housing, or 86,000 apartments, were commissioned over the first seven months of the year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Housing construction
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    The ministry told Kazinform that using all sources of funding, it is planned to build 19.2 million square meters of housing, or more than 176,000 apartments, in Kazakhstan in 2025.

    According to statistical data, over the course of seven months, 9.4 million square meters of housing, or 86,000 apartments, have been completed.

    As it was reported earlier, in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan saw high housing construction rates over the recent years. In 2022, Kazakhstan commissioned 19 million square meters of housing. The President urged to ‘apply building information modelling using AI technologies to raise the quality of construction.’

     

    Housing Construction Development State-of-the-Nation Address 2025
    Almas Zhexenbekov
