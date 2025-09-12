Kazakhstan's housing sector poised for significant growth

The ministry told Kazinform that using all sources of funding, it is planned to build 19.2 million square meters of housing, or more than 176,000 apartments, in Kazakhstan in 2025.

According to statistical data, over the course of seven months, 9.4 million square meters of housing, or 86,000 apartments, have been completed.

As it was reported earlier, in his annual State of the Nation Address, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan saw high housing construction rates over the recent years. In 2022, Kazakhstan commissioned 19 million square meters of housing. The President urged to ‘apply building information modelling using AI technologies to raise the quality of construction.’