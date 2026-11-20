We will provide more than 900 billion tenge in support for housing construction this year. We are already approaching this target. This represents an increase of more than 30% compared to last year, said Kuzdibayev.

"Last year, we provided 707 billion tenge in financial support to housing construction," he added.

Kuzdibayev noted that the company intends to continue supporting the construction sector in 2027, including through the national project for the modernization of the housing and utilities sector and the energy sector.

As part of these efforts, 200 billion tenge was allocated to local administrations this year. Next year, funding is also expected to cover private facilities and projects.

Local administrations will continue their work. Overall, we expect funding under this area to exceed 300-400 billion tenge. We are currently considering which specific projects will be implemented, said Kuzdibayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan commissioned nearly 15 mln square meters of housing since early 2026.