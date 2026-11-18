Private construction companies accounted for 89.5% of the total construction work carried out nationwide, followed by foreign companies at 9.8% and state-owned organizations at 0.7%.

The growth was largely driven by a 15.8% increase in construction and repair work on structures.

By type of construction, road, railway and metro projects accounted for the largest share in January-October, at 25.4%. Non-residential buildings made up 21.5%, while residential buildings accounted for 12.6%.

According to the data, the country’s 18 regions saw increase in construction activity. The strongest growth was recorded in Ulytau region, where the volume of construction work rose 2.3 times. Significant growth was also observed in Kyzylorda region (30.5%), Atyrau region (25.7%), Pavlodar region (23.8%), Almaty (23.1%) and Turkistan region (20.6%).

Growth was likewise reported in East Kazakhstan region (15.5%), West Kazakhstan region (15.4%), Aktobe region (14.2%), Abai region (13.1%) and Astana (11.8%).

The total floor area of newly commissioned buildings reached 18.3 million square meters during the first ten months of 2026.

The total area of housing commissioned increased by 2.1% year on year to 14.9 million square meters. Of this amount, 9.6 million square meters comprised apartment buildings and 5.2 million square meters individual residential houses.

Private developers accounted for the bulk of completed housing, commissioning 14.2 million square meters, or 95% of the total. Of that figure, 5.6 million square meters were built by individuals.

The largest volumes of housing construction were recorded in Almaty region, with 1.1 million square meters, up 16.9% year on year. Turkistan region followed with 988,500 square meters (+6.2%), Kyzylorda region with 804,100 square meters (+4.9%), Aktobe region with 760,800 square meters (+2.2%) and Zhambyl region with 588,300 square meters (+0.4%).

Between January and October 2026, Kazakhstan commissioned 44 general education schools with a combined capacity of 22,610 student places, 37 preschool organizations with 5,437 places and nine outpatient and polyclinic facilities capable of serving 328 visits per shift. An extension providing 120 additional beds was also commissioned at a hospital.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would build new sports facilities under the People’s Construction program.