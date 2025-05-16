Kazakhstan's heatwave ends with incoming thunderstorms
Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 17-19, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“As atmospheric fronts move across the country, rain, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and squalls are expected. Dry weather is forecast only in West Kazakhstan for May 17–18, and in the Karaganda, Abai, and East Kazakhstan regions on May 17. Heavy rain and hail are expected in Mangistau and Kyzylorda on May 17, in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan on May 17–18, in the Ulytau and Turkistan regions on May 18, and in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhetysu on May 18–19. On May 19, heavy precipitation is forecast in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Zhambyl regions. Dust storms are expected in the southern and southeastern parts of the country. Fog is also predicted in the west and north on May 17–18,” the Mets reported.
Air temperature forecast:
- West: Daytime temperatures will range between 23–32°C.
- Northwest: Nighttime temperatures will drop from 7–15°C to 3–10°C. Daytime temperatures will rise from 15–22°C to 18–28°C.
- North: Night temperatures will fall from 15–20°C to 5–10°C. Daytime highs will decrease from 26–31°C to 16–21°C in the northern areas, then to 10–15°C. Starting May 19, daytime temperatures will rise again to 17–25°C.
- Center: Nighttime temperatures will drop from 15–22°C to 5–13°C. On May 17, intense heat is expected during the day with temperatures reaching 32–37°C, and up to 40°C in the southern part of the region. From May 18, a sharp drop to 15–20°C is forecast.
- East: Night temperatures will remain at 15–22°C. On May 17–18, extreme daytime heat is expected at 32–37°C, and up to 40°C in the southern areas. Daytime temperatures will sharply drop to 13–18°C by May 19.
- South: Nighttime temperatures will decrease from 18–23°C to 10–15°C. On May 17, extreme daytime heat of 35–43°C is expected, followed by a drop to 20–28°C from May 18.
- Southeast: On May 17, extreme daytime heat of 32–37°C is expected, with up to 40°C in the southern areas. Starting May 18, temperatures will fall to 20–25°C.
It was earlier reported what the weather would be like on May 16.