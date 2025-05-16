Kazakhstan's heatwave ends with incoming thunderstorms

“As atmospheric fronts move across the country, rain, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and squalls are expected. Dry weather is forecast only in West Kazakhstan for May 17–18, and in the Karaganda, Abai, and East Kazakhstan regions on May 17. Heavy rain and hail are expected in Mangistau and Kyzylorda on May 17, in Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan on May 17–18, in the Ulytau and Turkistan regions on May 18, and in Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhetysu on May 18–19. On May 19, heavy precipitation is forecast in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Zhambyl regions. Dust storms are expected in the southern and southeastern parts of the country. Fog is also predicted in the west and north on May 17–18,” the Mets reported.