Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 16

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the rest of the Kazakhstan is to enjoy the weather without precipitation. The country’s north and northwest are to see for on Friday night to Saturday morning.

Fire threat remains high in Magistau, Karaganda, Ulytau, north, west, south, center of Zhetysu, north, southeast of Zhambyl, south, mountainous areas of Turkistan, north, west of Almaty, south, west, northeast of Atyrau, west of Aktobe, west, south, east of Pavlodar, south of North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, south, east, center of Akmola regions.

The Mets warn of extremely high fire threat in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, southeast of Pavlodar, south of Karaganda, west, north, south, center of Abay, northeast of Mangistau, center of Ulytau, west, east, center of Zhambyl, south, southeast of Aktobe, northwest, east of Zhetysu, west, north, south, center of Abay, north of Almaty regions.

The heatwave is set to push temperatures past 35-37C in Almaty, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Abay, south of Pavlodar regions and to 40-44C in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan regions in the daytime.

The highest temperature is expected to hit 40C in the south of Karaganda, Ulytau, Abay, west, north of Almaty, south, east of Zhetysu regions in the daytime.