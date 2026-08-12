Kazakhstan’s halal certification system recognized by Qatar

According to the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology, the organization has been included in the Authorized List of Halal Bodies.

This information was announced by the Global Partners System of Qatar’s Public Health Ministry

“Domestic manufacturers of food products will be able to undergo certification in Kazakhstan in accordance with the requirements recognized in Qatar,” the organization said.

KazStandart certifies halal products in line with international requirements and continues to expand the international recognition of Kazakhstan’s national halal certification system.

To date, KazStandart has been accredited by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Earlier, it was reported, that Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration plans to supply domestically produced goods to major international retail chains, including Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Gross, Panda, and Spinneys.