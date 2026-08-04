Kazakhstan plans to supply domestic products to major international retail chains

Minister Arman Shakkaliyev announced a new export support initiative during today's government meeting.

According to him, the next stage in developing Kazakhstan's non-resource exports will focus on promoting finished domestic products abroad.

"We are developing a new support measure to help place Kazakh products on the shelves of major international retail chains such as Lulu Hypermarket, Carrefour, Gross, Panda, Spinneys, and others," Shakkaliyev said.

According to the ministry, exports of high-value-added products have increased 2.5-fold over the past five years, rising from $4.2 billion to $11.1 billion. Their share in Kazakhstan's non-resource exports has reached 38.8%.

From January to May 2026, non-resource exports grew by 14.5% year-on-year to $11.8 billion. Currently, about 44% of goods produced in Kazakhstan are exported.

Shakkaliyev said expanding the geography of exports remains a key priority, with a particular focus on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and China.

"To support this goal, around 10 trade and economic missions are organized annually, involving more than 300 Kazakh exporters. In addition, about 120 companies take part in the export acceleration program each year to help develop a new generation of exporters," the minister said.

Earlier, Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said that Kazakhstan plans to fully meet domestic demand for poultry meat through increased local production.