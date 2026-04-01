Kazakhstan’s gymnasts to perform at World Cup stage in Egypt

Nariman Kurbanov, Zeinolla Idrissov, Ilyas Azizov, Assan Salimov, and Altynkhan Temirbek will represent Kazakhstan in Cairo.

The World Cup stage will take place on April 3-6.

To note, Kazakhstan’s gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov had secured silver in the men’s pommel horse exercise event at the previous World Cup stage in Türkiye.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Olympic medalist Nariman Kurbanov had claimed bronze at the World Cup stage in Cottbus, Germany.