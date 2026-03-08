EN
    Kazakhstan’s gymnast Milad Karimi becomes two-time medalist at FIG World Cup in Baku

    17:20, 8 March 2026

    Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claimed his second silver medal at the at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The Kazakhstani took second spot in the men’s horizontal bar finals with 15.033 points. Tang Chia-hung from Chinese Taipei claimed the top spot with a score of 15.366 points. Coming in third was Ángel Barajas of Colombia with 14.400 points.

    To add, in the floor exercise final, Karimi scored 14.300 points, securing second place.

    Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov and Zeinolla Idrissov came fifth and seventh in Sunday’s men’s pommel horse event.

    Sport gymnastics Azerbaijan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
