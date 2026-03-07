Kazakh Milad Karimi pockets silver at World Cup series in Baku

In the floor exercise final, Karimi scored 14.300 points, securing second place.

Egor Sharamkov of Belarus took home gold with 14.533 points, while Kazuki Minami of Japan finished third with 14.200 points.

Kazakh gymnast Dmitry Patanin finished seventh in the parallel bars finals, scoring 13.166 points.

Milad Karimi and Diyas Toyshibek are expected to compete in the horizontal bar finals, while Zeinolla Idrisov and Nariman Kurbanov will perform in the pommel horse event.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina, paired with Serbian Alexandra Krunic, started with a victory in the women’s doubles at the Indian Wells Masters tournament in the U.S.