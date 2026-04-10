Kazakhstan’s Gulmaral Yerkebayeva earns bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships

Gulmaral Yerkebayeva defeated Eunju Hwang of South Korea in the women’s 76kg, claiming bronze with a 5-1 victory.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestlers Almatbek Amanbek, Ibragim Magomadov, and Islam Yevloyev had won medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek.