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    Kazakhstan’s Gulmaral Yerkebayeva earns bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships

    11:00, 10 April 2026

    The Kazakh wrestler entered the women’s wrestling medal table at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Gulmaral Yerkebayeva earns bronze at Asian Wrestling Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakh National Olympic Committee

    Gulmaral Yerkebayeva defeated Eunju Hwang of South Korea in the women’s 76kg, claiming bronze with a 5-1 victory.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestlers Almatbek Amanbek, Ibragim Magomadov, and Islam Yevloyev had won medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek.

    Sport Wrestling Kazakhstan
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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