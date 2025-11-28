84% of rural residents trust their governors, President Tokayev

The Head of State said, elections in villages have given a new impetus to the work of political parties in the regions, which nominated their candidates and actively participated in the electoral process. More than 1,500 representatives of political organizations were elected as governors. Among the new leaders are members of six parties. In addition, more than 700 self-nominated citizens won the elections. The elected governors have taken up their duties, and overall, the results can be considered positive.

He stressed, they are well aware of the needs and aspirations of the local population and of unresolved problems. A recent sociological survey claims that 84% of rural residents trust their governors.

He emphasized the process of electing governors of rural districts will continue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to carefully weigh the pros and cons of electing district governors.

To date, 52 district governors have been elected through elections. Now it is necessary to analyze the results of their work. The advantages and disadvantages of the system of electing district governors should be carefully weighed. The issue is not about mandatorily holding elections for district governors, but about achieving the main goal, ensuring positive results.

The President stressed the Government, together with members of Parliament, must comprehensively consider this issue and make a fair and correct decision. The key is that every reform should be carried out in a balanced manner.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the dialogue platform of rural governors began its work in Astana.