Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin advances to doubles final in Bengaluru

In the semifinals, Grigoriy Lomakin and Russia's Petr Bar Biryukov defeated the Indian duo of Mukund Sasikumar and Adil Kalyanpur.

The match ended with scores of 7-6, 7-6.

In the final, Lomakin and Bar-Biryukov will face Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni (India).

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Danilina reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 doubles tournament in Rome.