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    Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin advances to doubles final in Bengaluru

    22:39, 15 May 2026

    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the doubles final of the 2026 Bengaluru Open II tournament in India, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin advances to doubles final in Bengaluru
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

    In the semifinals, Grigoriy Lomakin and Russia's Petr Bar Biryukov defeated the Indian duo of Mukund Sasikumar and Adil Kalyanpur.

    The match ended with scores of 7-6, 7-6.

    In the final, Lomakin and Bar-Biryukov will face Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni (India).

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Danilina reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 doubles tournament in Rome.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Youth of Kazakhstan India
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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