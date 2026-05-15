Kazakhstan's Grigoriy Lomakin advances to doubles final in Bengaluru
22:39, 15 May 2026
Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the doubles final of the 2026 Bengaluru Open II tournament in India, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the semifinals, Grigoriy Lomakin and Russia's Petr Bar Biryukov defeated the Indian duo of Mukund Sasikumar and Adil Kalyanpur.
The match ended with scores of 7-6, 7-6.
In the final, Lomakin and Bar-Biryukov will face Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Saketh Myneni (India).
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Danilina reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 doubles tournament in Rome.