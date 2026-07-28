Kazakhstan's Greco-Roman wrestlers reach U17 World Championships finals in Azerbaijan
Two Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers have advanced to the finals of the U17 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the 48 kg weight class, Ali Almas defeated Armenia's Ararat Avetisyan 4-1 in the semifinals to book a place in the final, where he will face Soltan Yusupov of Russia.
In the 55 kg division, Diyar Amanali also advanced to the final with a convincing 8-1 victory over Bulgaria's Danimir Yordanov in the semifinals. He will face Hungary's Keve Kovacs in the title bout.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the wrestling federations of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan had signed a cooperation memorandum to expand joint efforts in athlete training, shared training camps, and specialist exchanges.