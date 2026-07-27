Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan join forces to develop young wrestlers

The document was signed in Baku during a visit by a Kazakh Wrestling Federation delegation led by its chairman, Yerkin Okassov. On the sidelines of the U17 World Wrestling Championships, the delegation met with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister and wrestling federation head, Mikayil Jabbarov. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, also attended the event.

The sides discussed national team training, joint training camps, coach and specialist exchanges, and joint projects to develop youth wrestling.

The partnership covers coach and referee training, sports medicine, athlete health, nutrition, psychological preparation, and performance analysis. The parties also plan to focus on women's and youth wrestling, grassroots sports, talent development, and improving the Olympic training system.

The new agreement expands the sporting dimension of the traditionally friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, creating additional opportunities for cooperation between the national federations.

Baku is hosting the U17 World Wrestling Championships. At the tournament, Kazakhstan is represented by 30 athletes in Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women's wrestling.

Qazinform News Agency reported recently that a Kazakh wrestler claimed gold at the Budapest Ranking Series 2026 tournament.