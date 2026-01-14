Kazakhstan Railways boosts grain shipments to Azerbaijan

The company also noted a 69% increase in shipments to Iran and a 63% rise to Afghanistan. Grain transport to the Baltic countries surged sixfold, surpassing 800,000 tons, while shipments to Black Sea and Baltic ports grew by 49% and 67%, respectively.

Additionally, domestic grain transportation in Kazakhstan rose by 26%, exceeding 3.3 million tons. The volume of shipments to Central Asia also saw significant growth: a twofold increase to Kyrgyzstan, a 12% rise to Tajikistan, reaching 1.4 million tons, and a 32% jump to Uzbekistan, reaching 4.5 million tons.

In total, KTZ’s grain transport volume for 2025 exceeded 14.3 million tons, marking a 31% increase from 2024. Exports accounted for 11 million tons, a 33% rise year-on-year. These figures, the company said, represent the highest recorded in the past decade.

As stated previously, during the first nine months of 2025, Kazakhstan transported 9.6 million tons of grain — a 40% increase from the same period last year. Key export destinations include Russia, Central Asia, Iran, as well as emerging markets in Africa and Europe.