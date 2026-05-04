Kazakhstan’s grain transportation grows by 15%

The Transport Ministry reported a 15% increase in grain shipments in the first quarter of 2026, totaling 4.1 million tons.

The country’s grain exports reached 3.2 million tons, 18% up, while domestic shipments hit 0.9 million tons, 8% up.

According to the Ministry, shipments to Central Asian countries surged by 48% to stand at 2.1 million tons, including 1.5 million tons to Uzbekistan.

Grain shipments to and via Russia amounted to 512,000 tons. Grain exports to Afghanistan soared by 4.2 times up to 302,000 tons, while feed flour exports to China doubled, reaching 1 million tons.

Notably, Kazakhstan plans to launch new grain processing enterprises with a combined capacity of 5.8 million tons per year by 2028.

As written before, Kazakhstan boosted grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.