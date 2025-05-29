Kazakhstan’s grain export volumes hit 8.2 million tons

This represents a 58.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023–2024.

The sharp increase underscores strong international demand for Kazakh grain and points to the success of ongoing efforts to expand export markets and enhance logistics infrastructure.

Key export destinations remain traditional markets, with volumes including: Uzbekistan — 2.9 million tons (+30.3%), Tajikistan — 1.1 million tons (+47.7%), Afghanistan — 274,000 tons (+31.7%), Kyrgyzstan — 192,000 tons (a 1.7-fold increase), Iran — 951,000 tons (a 17.3-fold increase), and Azerbaijan — 632,000 tons (up 126.4%).

The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture continues to actively support and strengthen the export potential of the agro-industrial sector, focusing on logistics optimization and the promotion of Kazakh grain in global markets.

