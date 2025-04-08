EN
    Kazakhstan to boost exports of agricultural products to China

    19:11, 8 April 2025

    Kazakhstan eyes new markets with agreements on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection, the country’s Agriculture Vice Minister Yerbol Tasszhurekov said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    China
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Presently, Kazakhstan has signed agreements on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, the CIS, Turkmenistan and China.

    The number of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in the list of exporters to China is on the rise annually, with 2,432 entrepreneurs registered as of today, said Tasszhurekov.

    He went on to add that agreements have been reached to export products such as safflower oil meal/cake, peas, lentils and rapeseed to China.

    Talks are under way to reach an agreement to export beet pulp. It’s planned to expand exports of rice, mung bean, cotton, melons, said the vice minister.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is ready to boost its exports to the EU by over 2 billion US dollars. 

