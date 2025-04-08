Kazakhstan to boost exports of agricultural products to China

Presently, Kazakhstan has signed agreements on cooperation in plant quarantine and protection with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, the CIS, Turkmenistan and China.

The number of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in the list of exporters to China is on the rise annually, with 2,432 entrepreneurs registered as of today, said Tasszhurekov.

He went on to add that agreements have been reached to export products such as safflower oil meal/cake, peas, lentils and rapeseed to China.

Talks are under way to reach an agreement to export beet pulp. It’s planned to expand exports of rice, mung bean, cotton, melons, said the vice minister.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is ready to boost its exports to the EU by over 2 billion US dollars.