Kazakhstan’s grain and flour exports reach record highs

In 11 months of 2025, the agricultural gross product rose 6.1% to 9.2 trillion tenge. This is attributable to a 3.5% growth in livestock production, and a 7.5% increase in crop production, said Saparov at a meeting with mass media.

According to him, the record harvest last year led to an increase in grain and flour exports.

In the 2024/25 marketing year, Kazakhstan exported a record 13.4 million tons of grain, and over 15 tons of products with feed meal included. The rest was used domestically for cattle feed, processing and seeds. Out of the new harvest grain, 3.9 million tons have been exported so far, marking a 13.6% growth compared to the same period of last year. The export potential reaches 13 million tons, while the geography of supplies covers 45 countries, added the minister.

