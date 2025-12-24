Kazakhstan to launch 5 wheat and corn processing projects by 2028

According to the minister, much of the growth is driven by the flour-milling and oil-and-fat industries. This year, the implementation of 40 projects with a total value of 108.5 billion tenge began, of which 29 projects worth 66.2 billion tenge have already been commissioned. These projects cover the processing of oilseeds, meat, fruit and wool, as well as the production of compound feed and other areas.

He noted that the processing sector is one of the leading areas in terms of attracting investment to the agro-industrial complex.

“Major projects are currently being implemented, particularly in the area of deep grain processing. Overall, Kazakhstan processes more than 5 million tons of grain annually, with 510,000 tons undergoing deep processing. At present, three deep-processing enterprises are in operation, producing starch, gluten, molasses, bioethanol and other products. By 2028, five large-scale projects with a combined annual capacity of 4.8 million tons of wheat and corn are set to be launched. Total investment in the sector will reach $2.6 billion and create 3,300 new jobs. The product range will be expanded to include amino acids, syrups, vitamins and other high value-added products,” Aidarbek Saparov said.

