Kazakhstan's grain and flour exports reach nearly 14 mln tons

The increase was largely driven by higher demand from Kazakhstan's traditional export destinations in Central Asia and Afghanistan, according to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

Exports to Uzbekistan rose 36% to 5.8 million tons, followed by a 35% increase in shipments to Kyrgyzstan to 528,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan climbed 57% to 2.4 million tons, while deliveries to Turkmenistan were up 32% to 220,000 tons.

The ministry said the results point to strong overseas demand for Kazakhstan's agricultural products while underscoring the effectiveness of measures to enhance export logistics and strengthen trade and economic cooperation with foreign partners.

Earlier, it was reported that 15.9 million tons of fodder had been prepared in Kazakhstan ahead of upcoming winter season.