Kazakhstan’s Gorodko pockets gold at FIS Open in Austria

She scored 74.94 points in the women’s individual freestyle mogul finals.

Yulia Feklistova finished 13th with 52.55 points, while Yulia Mokina took 22nd place with 25.63 points.

Pavel Kolmakov took eighth place scoring 72.34 points in the men’s finals. Fyodor Bugakov finished 10th, Maxim Yemeliiyanov 11th with 65.69, and Semyon Russakov placed 13th with 62.60.

Earlier, in the women’s individual moguls, Yulia Feklistova won gold for Kazakhstan at the FIS Open and Junior Regional Cup events at the Hintertux Glacier. Her teammate Yulia Mokina secured the bronze medal.

In the men's event, Daniil Korotkov finished sixth.