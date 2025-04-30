Kazakhstan introduces new investor visa

Under the new framework, foreign nationals who invest a minimum of 300,000 US dollars in the charter capital of Kazakh companies or in local publicly traded securities may submit an electronic application for an investor visa. This so-called “golden visa” also provides an opportunity to obtain a residence permit in Kazakhstan for up to 10 years.

Such visa programs, widely implemented in countries across Europe, the United States, the UAE, and Singapore, have proven to be effective tools for attracting capital, technology, and business activity. Kazakhstan now joins this global trend by offering its own model of investment residency.

The issuance of “golden visas” creates a favorable and predictable environment for foreign investors by providing legal safeguards and strengthening trust in Kazakhstan’s investment climate. This initiative reflects the country’s strategic focus on openness, capital protection, and the development of sustainable international economic ties.

The regulation will come into effect 10 days after its official publication.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released an article on how much and how Neo Nomad Visa holders pay taxes.