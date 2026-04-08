Inflation in Kazakhstan declines for six months straight

According to official data, the decline in inflation has persisted for six months. After reaching a peak rate of 12.9% in September 2025, it has gradually decreased to 11.0% as of the March 2026 result.

Today, the annual inflation rate remains at 11%. However, short-term price increases due to VAT changes have stabilized and no longer affect current dynamics.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy expects to reach single digits by the start of the year.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that inflation in Kazakhstan had eased for the fifth straight month.