Kazakhstan’s GDP surpasses $300 billion in 2025

“For example, our economy grew by more than 6 percent, GDP crossed the $300 billion mark, and in per capita terms exceeded $15,000. These are record indicators not only for our country, but for the entire region,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with the Turkistan newspaper.

At the same time, the Head of State stressed that the achieved results should not become a reason for complacency. According to him, despite the positive dynamics, the country still faces a number of serious challenges.

“There are grounds for satisfaction, but I constantly urge all civil servants not to calm down under any circumstances and not to rest on their laurels. As Eastern wisdom says, danger lurks even in the most favorable situation,” he stated.

Among the key unresolved issues, the President highlighted the high level of inflation, which, in his words, “erodes” efforts aimed at improving the well-being of citizens. In this regard, the Government and regional governors are tasked this year with stepping up efforts to strengthen the country’s socio-economic framework.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym Jomart Tokayev gave an extended interview to the Turkistan newspaper, in which he addressed key issues of domestic and foreign policy, socioeconomic development, and other pressing matters.