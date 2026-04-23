Kazakhstan’s GDP hit 159.6 trillion tenge in 2025

Gross profit and mixed income remain a key source of GDP formation - 99.5 trillion tenge, or 62.3% of the total. Thus, capital income forms the main part of the economic result.

Labour compensation amounted to 48.8 trillion tenge, or 30.6% of GDP. This indicator has remained stable in recent years, holding in the range of about 30-31%, which indicates a steady but non‑growing share of wages in the structure of economy.

Net taxes on production and imports totaled 11.3 trillion tenge (7.1%). No significant structural changes are observed in the tax component.

In recent years, there has been a gradual increase in the share of gross profit - from 61.5% in 2021 to 62.3% in 2025, with the share of labor income remaining stable.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s real GDP grew by 3% in January-March 2026.