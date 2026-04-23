Kazakhstan’s GDP hit 159.6 trillion tenge in 2025
Kazakhstan's economy demonstrated a stable structure of income formation, with the bulk of added value coming from gross profit. According to the National Statistics Bureau, the volume of GDP reached 159.6 trillion tenge, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Gross profit and mixed income remain a key source of GDP formation - 99.5 trillion tenge, or 62.3% of the total. Thus, capital income forms the main part of the economic result.
Labour compensation amounted to 48.8 trillion tenge, or 30.6% of GDP. This indicator has remained stable in recent years, holding in the range of about 30-31%, which indicates a steady but non‑growing share of wages in the structure of economy.
Net taxes on production and imports totaled 11.3 trillion tenge (7.1%). No significant structural changes are observed in the tax component.
In recent years, there has been a gradual increase in the share of gross profit - from 61.5% in 2021 to 62.3% in 2025, with the share of labor income remaining stable.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s real GDP grew by 3% in January-March 2026.