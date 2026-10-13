Kazakhstan’s GDP grows 4.1% in first half of 2026

According to the bureau, the country's GDP totaled 71,215,382.4 million tenge between January and June 2026, representing real growth of 4.1% year-on-year.

Ulytau region recorded the fastest growth in gross regional product (GRP) at 15.3%, followed by Turkistan region at 13.3% and North Kazakhstan region at 11.4%.

Meanwhile, Almaty accounted for the largest share of Kazakhstan’s GDP at 20.2%, ahead of Astana at 12.5% and Atyrau region at 11.7%.

Almaty also contributed the most to the country’s economic growth, adding 0.68 percentage points, compared with 0.62 percentage points from Astana and 0.47 percentage points from Almaty region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s economic growth had slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, mainly due to disruptions in oil exports and lower production.