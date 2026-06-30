Kazakhstan’s GDP exceeds USD 300 bln for first time

He stressed it is a strategic task of special importance and Kazakhstan should develop new approaches and new positions for its prompt resolution.

The President said it is obvious that previous methods of work will not be effective. He has already said earlier that each year the global situation and the international environment as a whole are deteriorating.

But despite this, Kazakhstan is pursuing a balanced policy and moving forward with confidence and will continue to follow this course.

He emphasized last year the national economy grew by 6.5 percent, which is a high indicator compared to global development rates. Kazakhstan’s GDP for the first time in history exceeded the threshold of 300 billion US dollars, and GDP per capita has increased one and a half times since 2019 reaching 15,000 US dollars.

He highlighted that this is one of the highest results among CIS countries. Kazakhstan managed to slow inflation, which in the first five months of the current year decreased to 10.4 percent.

Earlier, the President said more than 200 new productions will be launched within two years attracting about 3 billion tenge in investments. The projects are expected to increase budget revenues, the introduction of advanced technologies and the generation of new workplaces.