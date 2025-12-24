Kazakhstan to develop eco-parks in suburbs of megacities and regional centers
Addressing a meeting on the development of capital Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government, together with regional akims, to take measures to create eco-parks in the suburban zones of major megacities and regional centers, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
“This is a task that must be completed and is of strategic importance. The Presidential Administration will monitor its implementation closely. At the same time, we must work efficiently, make quick and well-considered decisions, and avoid unnecessary debates. Many capital residents travel to Borovoye on weekends and holidays, which is quite far and puts a strain on the natural park’s ecosystem. This highlights the urgent need to create eco-parks near Astana. The Government, in coordination with regional akims, must take the necessary measures to establish eco-parks in the suburban areas of megacities and regional centers. I want to stress that these areas must be kept clean. Look at Borovoye — it is simply shameful. It’s not outsiders littering, but our own people,” the Head of State said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana has secured the 36th spot in Asia and 276th globally in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2025.