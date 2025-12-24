Kazakhstan to develop eco-parks in suburbs of megacities and regional centers

“This is a task that must be completed and is of strategic importance. The Presidential Administration will monitor its implementation closely. At the same time, we must work efficiently, make quick and well-considered decisions, and avoid unnecessary debates. Many capital residents travel to Borovoye on weekends and holidays, which is quite far and puts a strain on the natural park’s ecosystem. This highlights the urgent need to create eco-parks near Astana. The Government, in coordination with regional akims, must take the necessary measures to establish eco-parks in the suburban areas of megacities and regional centers. I want to stress that these areas must be kept clean. Look at Borovoye — it is simply shameful. It’s not outsiders littering, but our own people,” the Head of State said.