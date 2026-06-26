Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends condolences to Delcy Rodríguez

President Tokayev expressed condolences to Delcy Rodríguez over the numerous human casualties and injuries caused by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

“In this difficult moment, sharing the pain of irreparable loss, I extend condolences to you, to the families who lost their loved ones, and to the entire friendly people of Venezuela. I wish the relatives of victims strength and resilience, and to the injured - a speedy recovery and safe return to their families,” the telegram reads.

As it was reported earlier, the UN is calling for unprecedented international mobilization to assist Venezuela, where two powerful earthquakes left hundreds dead and thousands injured.