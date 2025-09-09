Kazakhstan's future lies in technological progress, says PM

According to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the Government is focused on the prompt implementation of the goals outlined in the Address.

"The Head of State’s Address ‘Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Key Tasks and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation’ is a powerful boost for an accelerated, innovative development of our country," the Prime Minister stated. "The future of Kazakhstan lies in technological progress and, therefore, the President has set the strategic goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a full-fledged digital state within three years."

Olzhas Bektenov noted that large-scale digitalization and the active integration of artificial intelligence will make it possible to build a modern, high-tech system of public administration.

"A digital approach to the state system, as the President emphasized, will 'greatly increase its transparency, efficiency, and human-centeredness,'" he emphasized. "End-to-end digitalization, along with diversification, will ensure a comprehensive modernization of the entire economy of the country and boost Kazakhstan’s global competitiveness."

The President delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address yesterday during a joint session of Parliament.