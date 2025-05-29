Kazakhstan’s fuel reserves grow by 62%

In January 2025, ministries of energy, finance, internal affairs and the National Security Committee drafted a joint order “On some issues of export of oil products from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” aimed at strengthening oversight, preventing illegal fuel exports, and safeguarding the country’s energy security.

The order imposed a ban on the export of certain petroleum products, including naphtha, by rail. However, marine and heating fuels, which fall under the category of middle distillates, are exempt from the ban.

“As a result of these measures, from January 1 to May 1, 2025, total F&L reserves increased from 626,000 to 1,013,000 tons. This includes AI-92 gasoline, which rose from 295,000 to 508,000 tons (enough for 21 to 44 days, +71%); AI-95 gasoline, from 67,000 to 106,000 tons (20 to 33 days, +58%); and diesel, from 264,000 to 399,000 tons (18 to 27 days, +51%),” said First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is ranked third among the major exporters of crude oil to the European Union.