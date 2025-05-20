Kazakhstan among top 3 oil suppliers to EU

According to statistics, in 2024, EU countries imported a total of 9.1 million barrels of oil per day. The largest volumes of oil supplies came from:

- USA - 1.40 million barrels per day (15.4%);

- Norway - 1.10 million barrels (12.1%);

- Kazakhstan - 1.05 million barrels (11.5%).

The list of the major suppliers also includes:

- Libya - 0.67 million barrels (7.4%);

- Saudi Arabia - 0.66 million barrels (7.2%);

- Iraq - 0.57 million barrels (6.3%);

- Nigeria - 0.54 million barrels (5.9%);

- Brazil - 0.45 million barrels (4.9%);

- United Kingdom - 0.41 million barrels (4.6%).

Earlier it was reported, that Kazakh oil transit through Azerbaijan reached 3 million tons.