Kazakhstan among top 3 oil suppliers to EU
Kazakhstan ranked third among the major exporters of crude oil to the European Union, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Econovis.
According to statistics, in 2024, EU countries imported a total of 9.1 million barrels of oil per day. The largest volumes of oil supplies came from:
- USA - 1.40 million barrels per day (15.4%);
- Norway - 1.10 million barrels (12.1%);
- Kazakhstan - 1.05 million barrels (11.5%).
The list of the major suppliers also includes:
- Libya - 0.67 million barrels (7.4%);
- Saudi Arabia - 0.66 million barrels (7.2%);
- Iraq - 0.57 million barrels (6.3%);
- Nigeria - 0.54 million barrels (5.9%);
- Brazil - 0.45 million barrels (4.9%);
- United Kingdom - 0.41 million barrels (4.6%).
Earlier it was reported, that Kazakh oil transit through Azerbaijan reached 3 million tons.