    Kazakhstan's freestyle skier Pavel Kolmakov ends his Olympic run

    20:31, 15 February 2026

    Kazakhstani freestyle skier Pavel Kolmakov ended his run at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy after failing to reach the quarter final of the men's dual moguls, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstan’s Pavel Kolmakov bested Arthur de Villaucourt of France in the men’s dual moguls round of 32. However, the Kazakhstani fell to Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in the next round.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Ilya Mizernykh sets the new national record in the men's large hill ski jumping at the 2026 Winter Olympics. 

    Sport 2026 Winter Olympics Italy
