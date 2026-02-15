Kazakhstan's freestyle skier Pavel Kolmakov ends his Olympic run
20:31, 15 February 2026
Kazakhstani freestyle skier Pavel Kolmakov ended his run at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy after failing to reach the quarter final of the men's dual moguls, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Pavel Kolmakov bested Arthur de Villaucourt of France in the men’s dual moguls round of 32. However, the Kazakhstani fell to Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in the next round.
