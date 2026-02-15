Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics

Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ​ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.

Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.

