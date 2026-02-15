EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics

    12:07, 15 February 2026

    Ilya Mizernykh improved Kazakhstan’s men's large hill ski jumping record at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ​ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.

    Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Yevgeniy Koshkin delivers the top-10 finish in the men’s 500m speed skating. 

    Ski jumping Sport 2026 Winter Olympics Italy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All