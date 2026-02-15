Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics
12:07, 15 February 2026
Ilya Mizernykh improved Kazakhstan’s men's large hill ski jumping record at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.
Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.
