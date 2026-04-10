Kazakhstan’s former No.1 tennis player Zarina Diyas announces retirement

Former top-35 WTA player and long-time Kazakhstani number one Zarina Diyas’ professional career highlighted by a WTA singles title, over a dozen ITF titles, and representing her country at the Olympic Games and Billie Jean King Cup.

In her Instagram post, Diyas writes she is delighted with how her sports journey has unfolded.

It has been an incredible journey… the journey of a girl from Almaty who, since childhood, dreamed of playing on the world stage, winning tournaments, and becoming one of the best in the world. And I still cannot believe that this dream has become my reality. Tennis has given me so much; it taught me to be strong, never give up, and keep moving forward no matter what. There were difficult periods, but there were also victories, emotions, and moments that cannot be described in words… and are impossible to forget, she writes.

To note, Diyas' final Grand Slam appearance ended in a first-round defeat to Paula Badosa at the 2026 Australian Open."

I leave the sport feeling incredibly proud, thankful, and dignified. And with a huge love for tennis, which will forever remain a part of me. A new chapter of my life is beginning, Diyas notes, while expressing her gratitude to everyone who has supported her.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the draw for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup tie between Kazakhstan and Canada has been finalized.