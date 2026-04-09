Billie Jean King Cup: Kazakhstan and Canada set for clash in Astana

Kazakhstan's No. 2, world No. 74 Yulia Putintseva, will open the tie against Canada's Kayla Cross (ranked 198th).

Following that match, Kazakhstan's Sonya Zhiyenbayeva (No. 781) will take on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (No. 130).

In the doubles category, the Kazakhstani duo of Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva will face Ariana Arseneault and Alexandra Vagramov of Canada.

On Saturday, Yulia Putintseva will go up against Bianca Andreescu, while Sonya Zhiyenbayeva is set to play Kayla Cross.

As Qazinform previously reported, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) recently released its updated singles and doubles rankings.