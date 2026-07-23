Kazakhstan's formal workforce grows by nearly 150,000

Employment reached 9.392 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 108,500 from the same period a year earlier.

The increase was driven primarily by a rise in the number of employees working under labor contracts. The number of salaried workers grew from 7.141 million to 7.290 million, an increase of nearly 150,000.

The ministry said formal employment provides workers with a full range of social and labor protections, including mandatory social insurance, pension contributions, paid leave, temporary disability benefits, and legal protection of labor rights.

Less stable forms of employment continued to shrink, with the number of self-employed people falling from 2.143 million to 2.102 million and independent workers declining by more than 30,000 to 326,600. The ministry said the shift reflects a gradual move toward formal employment and broader social protection coverage.

The number of unemployed people declined to 446,000, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.5%. Youth unemployment stood at 3%.

The ministry said the country's electronic labor exchange has helped strengthen the labor market by enabling employers to find workers more quickly and allowing job seekers to access vacancies, training opportunities and government employment programs online.

As of July 1, more than 249,595 people had found jobs with the support of the Government and employers, including 96,415 who secured permanent positions.

The ministry said it would continue efforts to improve job quality, create modern workplaces, develop human capital and expand opportunities for formal employment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 250,000 people had found jobs in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026, including more than 96,000 who secured permanent positions.