Kazakhstan’s foreign trade up 7.9% in January-April 2026

According to statistical data, exports reached 24 billion US dollars, while imports totaled 20.9 billion US dollars.

Russia remained the largest supplier of goods to Kazakhstan, with supplies worth 6.6 billion US dollars, followed by China at 6 billion US dollars, Germany at 1 billion US dollars, the United States at 0.9 billion US dollars, and the Republic of Korea at 0.5 billion US dollars.

China remained Kazakhstan's top export destination, receiving 4.9 billion US dollars in goods. Italy followed closely at 4 billion US dollars, while Russia ($2 billion), Türkiye ($1.7 billion), and Uzbekistan ($1.4 billion) rounded out the top five.

The figures for the first four months of 2026 indicate that the country’s foreign trade continues to show positive momentum and that trade with its key international partners is growing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported grain and flour exports surge in Kazakhstan during the current season.