Grain and flour exports surge in Kazakhstan during current season

Data from the national rail carrier Kazakhstan Railways show that the figure is 13 percent higher than in the same period of the previous season, when 11.6 million tons were shipped abroad.

The main drivers of growth were the traditional importing countries in Central Asia and Afghanistan. Exports to Uzbekistan rose by 38 percent, from 3.9 million tons to 5.5 million tons; to Kyrgyzstan by 1.4 times, from 357,000 tons to 504,000 tons; to Afghanistan by 59 percent, from 1.4 million tons to 2.2 million tons; and to Turkmenistan by 37 percent, from 150,000 tons to 205,000 tons, the ministry said.

The positive freight transportation figures also confirm strong demand for agricultural products from Kazakhstan and the reliable operation of southbound logistics corridors. They further indicate the effectiveness of measures aimed at developing export logistics and expanding trade and economic cooperation with foreign partners.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan-Georgia agricultural products turnover exceeds 116 million US dollars.